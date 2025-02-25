WA Liberal Candidate’s LGBTQI+ Smear Sparks Tribunal Trouble

WA Liberal candidate for Albany, Dr. Thomas Brough, is facing a serious reckoning as his professional conduct comes under legal scrutiny, following widely condemned comments connecting the LGBTQIA+ community to paedophilia.

According to the ABC, the Medical Board of Australia (MBA) escalated Brough’s case to the State Administrative Tribunal (SAT), WA’s highest disciplinary body for health professionals, after reviewing multiple complaints to the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) in letters, dated 5 December.

“The Medical Board of Australia has decided to refer the matter to a tribunal under section 193 of the Health Practitioner Regulation National Law.”

AHPRA only refers the most serious allegations to tribunal level, where potential consequences can range from fines and cautions to suspensions or deregistration.

WA Liberal candidate Tom Brough dismisses referral as political attack

Instead of directly addressing the referral, Dr. Brough, an emergency doctor at Albany Health Campus and city councillor, issued a statement through the Liberal Party, dismissing the development as a political attack.

“Unlike the activists who have chosen to leak what should be a confidential matter, I will respect due process and let the facts speak for themselves,” he said.

“This calculated leak shows just how desperate my political opponents have become. It will not distract me from my campaign, nor will it silence me on important issues.”

WA Liberal Leader stays silent amid mounting pressure

Western Australia Liberal leader Libby Mettam said she was unaware of the APHRA’s investigation and has remained silent on Brough’s tribunal referral or his status as a candidate.

Meanwhile, WA Premier Roger Cook didn’t hold back, saying the referral highlighted the gravity of the allegations, calling on the Liberals to take responsibility.

“They appear to be very serious allegations,” Cook said. “It’s up to the Liberal Party now to explain and be held accountable.”

He also criticised the party’s continued backing of candidates who “don’t reflect the values of the community they claim to represent.”

Brough claims ‘plus’ in LGBTQIA+ includes “minor-attracted persons”

Brough first sparked outrage in February 2024, during an Albany Council meeting when he falsely claimed the “plus” in LGBTQIA+ included “minor-attracted persons”.

Later, when speaking to ABC Radio, he repeated the claim, saying inclusivity “is not always good,” because it “includes a group of people who are adults sexually attracted to children.”

His baseless remarks were swiftly condemned by LGBTQIA+ advocates, medical professionals, and fellow politicians.

Albany Pride slammed his remarks, with committee member Tiger Bird calling them “laughable” and “antiquated nonsense.”

The WA Country Health Service distanced itself from Brough, making it clear that his views “are unacceptable and not representative of our commitment to inclusive healthcare.”

After weeks of backlash, Brough eventually issued a brief apology, claiming he had raised the matter on behalf of a concerned resident.

“I acknowledge the way in which I approached this issue has caused distress for some people. I apologise for any hurt that has been caused.”

However, Albany Pride’s vice president, Millie Reid, swiftly dismissed his apology as “completely inadequate” and lacking personal responsibility.

Following his harmful comments, Brough was also ordered to undergo workplace training.

Liberal party yet to decide on the future of Tom Brough

Brough’s SAT hearing will determine whether he faces disciplinary action, with possible penalties including restrictions on his medical practice or suspension.

With an election looming, the Liberal Party has yet to clarify whether it will stand by Brough’s candidacy or distance itself from yet another controversy.