We’re Obsessed With The Wiggles’ Iconic Version of ‘Pink Pony Club’

The Wiggles are continuing to draw the attention of children and adults alike with their latest release “Pink Ponso Club” dropping this week.

Featuring purple Wiggle Lachy the camp tribute to Chappell Roan was an unexpected release from the group.

It comes ahead of the release of their forthcoming country album which features some big Queer collaborations.

The Wiggles ready for new music

Since expanding the core group of The Wiggles performers in recent years the ever evolving troupe have been breaking the mould of what we expect from this lively children’s group.

Early this year it was announced the group would be releasing a country album in 2025 featuring huge collaborations including the likes of Orville Peck and Dolly Parton.

Now they have released the incredibly camp anthem Pink Ponso Club, their own version of Chappell Roan‘s Pink Pony Club which literally just replaces “pink pony” with “pink ponso” and replaces the word girl with boy.

The short clip for the song, released online, shows purple Wiggle Lachy dressed in his best bedazzled purple country outfit

Complete with a sequinned top and matching purple boots and hat Lachy is seen riding “Ponso” the purple and pink horse, one of the many new Wiggles characters introduced in recent years.

Although there has been no full version released many of the adults on social media have jumped to praise the song and its positive representation for young boys and men.

“THANK YOU FOR DOING THIS ! My son loves pink and pony’s and there’s rarely men showing this so thank you for being fabulous and making him feel safe” wrote on user on Facebook.

Others were quick to jump in with positive comments about the new release as well.

“Bahahaha I love this!!! My kids are a little older and have stopped watching The Wiggles but not me!! Love this!!! Catch me in the mosh pit for fruit salad after!!!” wrote another enthusiastic parent.

“I’m so glad Lachy is brave enough to show kids that boys/men can sing, dance, be silly, and wear any colors they like. He’s such a treasure” wrote another.

The handsome Wiggle who was previously married to former band member Emma was also drawing plenty of attention for his glow up, including his new outfit and his handsome new beard.

“Why isn’t anyone talking about how much of a glow up lachy has had with his beard?” wrote one thirsty parent.

“Don’t skimp on the Lachy content please! It’s about time!!” said another.

The new country album for the group is expected for release soon, they will also be commencing their Bouncing Balls Tour in 2025.