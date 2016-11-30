—

IT has been a big year for HIV around the world with the 2016 AIDS Conference in Durban, studies revealing people with undetectable virus loads cannot transmit HIV, and some organisation claiming AIDS was over in Australia.

There will be much to reflect on at this year’s World AIDS Day (WAD) coming up on December 1.

Here is a list of what’s on around the country for WAD:

National:

Red Ribbon Appeal

What: Red Ribbon merchandise will be on sale to raise funds to support people living with HIV

When: November and December

Where: Bendigo Bank Branches

What: Red Ribbon merchandise will be on sale to raise funds to support people living with HIV in the NT.

ACT:

World AIDS Day community picnic What: A community picnic on Aspen Island starting at 6pm, concluding with the lighting of the National Carillion and Kings Avenue overpass in RED. When: From 6pm, Thursday December 1 Where: Aspen Island, Canberra City NSW: World AIDS Day – Ultimo What: Positive Life WAD 2016 Event When: 6pm-9pm, Thursday December 1 Where: Turbine Hall, Powerhouse Museum, 500 Harris St, Ultimo WAD cupcake making What: LGBT Youth support group WAD cupcake making + positive speaker. When: 5pm, Tuesday November 29 Where: The Corner Youth Health Service Chinese sex worker Workshop What: Workshop for Chinese-speaking sex workers, promoting HIV awareness, with SWOP. When: 9.30am, Thursday December 1 Where: Liverpool Sexual Health Clinic, Bigge Park Centre, 13 Elizabeth Street, Liverpool Light up Tharawal Red What: Light up Bankstown Water Tower red for HIV Awareness When: 7pm, Thursday December 1 Where: Cnr Beresford Ave and Hume Hwy, Bankstown Wollongong Breakwater Lighthouse illuminated What: Wollongong Breakwater Lighthouse illuminated When: 7pm, Thursday December 1 Where: Flagstaff Hill, Wollongong CABARED at Phoenix Theatre What: Cabaret style adult entertainment When: 8pm, Saturday December 3 Where: Phoenix Theatre, 24 Bridge Street, Coniston Multicultural Communities Council Illawarra(MCCI) art project What: Multicultural Communities Council Illawarra(MCCI) art project When: 7pm, Thursday December 1 Where: Wollongong MCCI and HARP, Wollongong Youth Centre

WAD BBQ Liverpool Hospital

What: Annual WAD BBQ at Liverpool Hospital

When: 11am-2pm, Thursday December 1

Where: Liverpool Hospital Foyer, Elizabeth and Goulburn Streets, Liverpool

Red Ribbon sale

What: Volunteers from the Haven and HARP staff will be selling Red Ribbons and other World AIDS Day merchandise.

When: 9am-1pm, Thursday December 1

Where: Westmead Hospital, Western Sydney LHD

World Aids Day Morning Tea – Kogarah

What: Morning Tea, chocolate wheel for prizes

When: 10am, Thursday December 1

Where: Kirketon Road Centre (Above the Darlinghurst Fire Station, entrance on Victoria St), Darlinghurst

World AIDS Day Stall – Randwick

What: MAC Cosmetics staff will be providing free makeovers and face painting for patients and staff in the foyer of the Sydney Children’s Hospital. This event is to create awareness for World Aids Day. There will be information on display about the Positive Children’s Camps and the HIV Service at Sydney Children’s Hospital. WAD merchandise will be available to purchase. All funds raised go to local and international charity.

When: Day event, Thursday December 1

Where: Foyer of Sydney Children’s Hospital, High Street, Randwick

Morning Tea – Redfern

What: Morning tea to commemorate World AIDS Day

When: 10am-12pm, Thursday December 1

Where: Positive Central, Redfern Health Centre Courthouse

HIV in-service education session – Youthblock

What: Positive Speaker and education on HIV related topics

When: 9:30am – 10:30am, December 7

Where: Youthblock

Documentary Screening – TRANS the MOVIE

What: Filmmaker Chris Arnold provides a glimpse into the lives of transgendered people. An information table from 6pm at the Ritz to raise awareness and funds for the nominated SESLHD charities.

When: 7pm, Thursday December 1

Where: Ritz Theatre, 45 St Pauls Street, Randwick

WAD Stall – Macquarie Street Sydney

What: Stall with resources and information

When: 10am-2pm, Thursday December 1

Where: Sydney Sexual Health Centre, Macquarie Street

Northern Territory

WAD Information Stall – Palmerston, Casuarina, Alice Springs, and Katherine

What: A public awareness raising stall providing information on HIV and promoting WAD and Red Ribbon Appeal

When: 11am-2pm, November 29 and 30. Katherine: Thursday December 1.

Where: Oasis Shopping Centre, Palmerston, Casuarina Shopping Centre, Christmas Carnival Todd Mall, Alice Springs and Katherine Shopping Centre

World AIDS Day Gala

What: A Bohemian Fantasy themed gala dinner featuring a night of raw comedy and cabaret

When: 7pm, December 2

Where: The Venue

Strike Out Stigma Red Pin Bowls

What: An all ages ten pin bowling event

When: 5pm-7pm, December 2

Where: Kingpin

Red Ribbon Dance Party

What: Dance party

When: 8pm, December 3

Where: The Gap View Hotel, Gap Road, Alice Springs

WAD Dance Party

What: The annual Throb Nightclub World AIDS Day drag show

When: 1pm, December 3

Where: Throb Nightclub

Red Sunset BBQ

What: A free family event

When: 4pm-8pm, December 4

Where: East Point Reserve, Darwin

QLD

Buildings in RED

What: Lock up and around your city as iconic landmarks around Brisbane turn RED for World AIDS Day

When: From 6pm, until December 1

Where: Around Brisbane

Host a Meal that Matters

What: Host a Meal this World AIDS Day and support people living with HIV

When: Thursday December 1

Where: Around Queensland, contact: 07 3013 5555

Red Ribbon BBQ

What: Free Community BBQ and art project

When: 11am-2pm, Thursday December 1

Where: Inala Alcohol & Drug Service, Inala

World AIDS Day Promotion & Awareness Week

What: HIV Awareness and education

When: 11am-1.30pm, Friday December 2

Where: Thursday Island Primary Health Care Centre

Charlie Tredway & Planet Positive

What: Event featuring speaker Charlie Tredway

When: 6pm-10pm, Thursday December 1

Where: Paradiso Café, Abbott St, Cairns

Transgender Q&A Forum

What: Information forum

When: 6pm-9pm, December 9

Where: Qld AIDS Council, Teneriffe

Brown Sugar

When: 8pm, Saturday December 3

Where: Amped Nightclub, Fortitude Valley

Candelight Vigil

What: Stop and remember those we have loved and lost since the beginning of the HIV/AIDS epidemic. Admission is FREE and open to all.

When: 6.45pm, Thursday December 1

Where: Reddacliff Place, Brisbane

Morning Tea

What: Wear RED and join us for a free morning tea

When: 10am, Thursday December 1

Where: Qld Aboriginal & Islander Helath Council, South Brisbane

Red Ribbon Awareness Day

What: Free community health session with free health packs, fruit, water and a quiz.

When: 11am-2pm, Thursday December 1

Where: Redland Hospital, Redland

I am RED Aware

What: Free community morning tea and art activity

When: 10am-1pm, Thursday December 1

Where: Logan Hospital, Logan

SA

World AIDS Day Community BBQ

What: A BBQ for community members to commemorate World AIDS Day.

When: 11am-1pm, Thursday December 1

Where: Hindmarsh Square, Adelaide

Resource distribution and health promotion – Elizabeth Vale

What: Resource distribution and awareness of World AIDS Day

When: All day, Thursday December 1

Where: cnr Haydown Rd & Oldham Rd, Elizabeth Vale

Lighting Adelaide Red

What: Various locations throughout Adelaide will be lit red to commemorate World AIDS Day.

When: 7.30pm-10.30pm, Thursday December 1

Where: Around Adelaide CBD

Adelaide Lantern

What: The Adelaide Lantern will display messages about ending HIV.

When: 7pm onwards, Thursday December 1

Where: Corner of Pulteney and Rundle Sts

Resource distribution and health promotion: Port Augusta, Mount Gambier, Adelaide, Wakefield Downs, Port Lincoln, Yalata Community and Tjuntjuntjara

What: Resource distribution and awareness of World AIDS Day.

When: All day, Thursday December 1

Where: 40-46 Dartmouth St PORT AUGUSTA, 191 Commercial St W MOUNT GAMBIER, 182 – 190 Wakefield Street ADELAIDE, 220 Franklin St ADELAIDE, 28-30 Brady street ELIZABETH DOWNS, 19A Oxford Terrace PORT LINCOLN, Yalata Community, 200kms west of Ceduna and Aboriginal community controlled health service located in Tjuntjuntjara on the spinifex Lands, 680kms north east of Kalgoorlie-Boulder

TASMANIA:

WAD fundraising for the Andrew Shaw Foundation

What: WAD volunteers will be out & about in shopping centres & on street corners offering red ribbons & asking for your support for the Andrew Shaw Foundation. The ASF offers emergency financial assistance to Tasmanians living with HIV & relys solely on funding raised by public donation.

When: 10-2pm, Thursday December 1

Where: Statewide

WAD Fundraiser Breakfast 2016

What: For the first time in Tasmania, the recently appointed Human Rights Commissioner Mr Edward Santow will be guest speaker at a breakfast to observe World AIDS Day 2016 in Tasmania. All funds raised go to the Andrew Shaw Foundation.

When: 6:45am for 7:00am start, Friday December 2

Where: Terrace Room, Best Western, 156 Bathurst St, Bathurst

VICTORIA

Women and HIV breakfast

What: Breakfast to honour women living with and working in HIV.

When: 8am-9am, Thursday December 1

Where: AMREP, The Alfred Hospital, 89 Commercial Rd

World AIDS Day official community launch

What: Featuring the Hon. Hill Hennessy, Minister for Health, keynote speaker, Associate Professor Edwina Wright and members of the HIV Positive Speakers Bureau.

When: 8am-9am, Thursday December 1

Where: AMREP, The Alfred Hospital, 89 Commercial Rd

World AIDS Day morning tea

What: A time to gather and reflect on World AIDS Day with researchers, Doctors and community.

When: 10am-11am, Thursday December 1

Where: AMREP, The Alfred Hospital, 89 Commercial Rd

World AIDS Day Community forum

What: HIV – Then and now: no one left behind.

Join our special panel, moderated by Rowena Allen, Victorian Commissioner for Gender and Sexuality, discussing issues facing the community, how to support diverse voices and inclusion of people living with and affected by HIV.

When: 11am-12.15am, Thursday December 1

Where: AMREP, The Alfred Hospital, 89 Commercial Rd

Melbourne HIV Exchange (mHIVE) World AIDS Day Symposium – Women and HIV

What: The second Melbourne HIV Exchange (mHIVE) World AIDS Day (WAD) symposium will bring together diverse speakers from research, clinical and HIV-affected communities. It will celebrate the key roles of HIV-affected community members, clinicians and researchers and recognise how their partnership will ultimately work towards preventing, treating and curing HIV.

When: 1pm-4.30pm, Thursday December 1

Where: AMREP, The Alfred Hospital, 89 Commercial Rd

The red spire

What: See the Arts Centre spire turn red in recognition of all those living with and affected by HIV.

When: All night November 30 and December 1

Where: Melbourne Arts Centre spire

World AIDS Day Memorial Ceremony

What: A community event to remember, hope and celebrate those who have died and those who are living with HIV. Open to all.

When: Doors open 5.30pm. Memorial commences at 6.30pm, Thursday December 1

Where: Positive Living Centre, 51 Commercial Road, South Yarra

AIDS Quilt Display at the Memorial Service

What: Rememberance/celebrating

When: 5.30pm, Thursday December 1

Where: Positive Living Centre, 51 Commercial Road, South Yarra

World AIDS Day – Bendigo

What: Rememberance/educational

When: 9am-5pm, Thursday December 1

Where: AIDS Quilt Display, Bendigo Library, 259 Hargreaves Street, Bendigo

WAD Red Ribbon Distribution

What: Red Ribbon Distribution – Various locations around Melbourne

When: 7am-7pm, Thursday December 1

Where: Various locations around Melbourne

PLUS Documentary

What: Join Issie Soudy, Geelong based artist for the launch of her documentary PLUS. VACountry, headspace Bendigo and Living Positive Victoria will take part in a panel discussion hosted by local Bendigo artist Noel Hourigan. PLUS provides audiences with raw stories and confronts the realities of stigma as told by both HIV- and HIV+ members of the community.

When: 6pm-7pm Thursday December 1

Where: La Trobe Visual Arts Centre, 121 View Street, Bendigo.

AIDS Quilt Display and World AIDS Day panel discussion

What: Come and bear witness to the threads of people’s lives woven into the tapestry of the epidemic. Panel discussion members include Positive Speakers Bureau members and local service providers.

When: 12.30pm – 2pm, Thursday December 1

Where: Bendigo Library, 259 Hargreaves Street, Bendigo

WA:

Learn, Quiz and Win

What: Display booths about HIV and STIs to coincide with World Aids Day will be set-up at the high school, recreation centre, library and local TAFE. The display aims to increase HIV and STI awareness and knowledge among young people. In order to draw attention and engage people, a Quiz and Win competition will be included. Cash vouchers worth $50 from the local sports shop will be given out to six eligible winners.

When: Until December 2

Where: Great Southern Region-Katanning

Static Display – Fremantle Hospital

What: Static display promoting WAD in our clinic waiting room with resources and information. Will also be promoted by individual staff members working in clinic.

When: All day, Thursday December 1

Where: South Terrace Clinic, Fremantle Hospital

World AIDS Awareness

What: Local agencies will take to the CBD streets with interactive chatterbox’s to start a conversation and dispel myths about sexual health as well as promote the day by handing out red ribbons. Local school will be provided with resources and activities to distribute throughout their classrooms.

When: Thursday December 1

Where: Bunbury CBD

HIV awareness workshop

What: Morning tea with quiz and guest speaker.

When: 10:30, Thursday December 1

Where: Pingelly CRC

Static Display – Fiona Stanley Hospital

What: Information stand in public area of the hospital – the stand will be staffed by nurses, allied health and WAAC staff that work in the area of HIV to provide information. There will also be a quiz for staff and public to do. There will also be fundraising for WAAC too.

When: 9am-3pm, Thursday December 1

Where: Fiona Stanley Hospital

World AIDS Day display Board and giveaways

What: AIDS Awareness Week. We will have a information Board. Also giveaways of Red Ribbon cup cakes.

We will have a board with staff pictures on holding the palm of their hand up with a message such as prevention, treatment. The main focus will be stigma and discrination.

When: Until December 4

Where: WASUA, 22/7 Aberdeen Street, Perth

Good Spirits Day

What: Held annually, this workshop provides People Living with HIV exclusive access to MAC Cosmetics’ stellar Make Up team for a pampering session. Learn how to achieve the latest trends and get the tips from the experts.

When: 10am-1pm, Thursday December 1

Where: Around Perth

PLHIV Social Event

What: This is a social event for people living with HIV, in the form of a Community Bowling Day with food, prizes, fun for the kids. This event provides an opportunity for PLHIV to network, discuss topical issues and and do so in a safe and supportive environment.

When: 12pm-3pm, Saturday December 3

Where: To register contact Alli at the WA AIDS Council

World AIDS Day Eve Film Screening

What: Join us on the eve of World AIDS Day for a special screening of PRIDE, an extraordinary true story of two very different communities who unite to defend the same cause.

When: 6pm, Wednesday November 30

Where: Northbridge Piazza Super Screen, Cnr James St & Lake St, Northbridge

ZERO Exhibition Opening Night and Exhibition

What: ZERO is a new creative arts event and exhibition in support of Western Australians living with HIV presented by the WA AIDS Council. A special ticketed launch event takes place on World AIDS Day, Thursday 1st December 2016. This will be the first opportunity for community to purchase a piece of art from the exhibition with part proceeds to the WA AIDS Council.

When: 6.30pm, Thursday December 1. Exhibition runs December 2-4.

Where: 22 Pakenham Street, Fremantle

ATSIHAW Drop-In HIV/STI Testing

What: M Clinic are offering a week of Drop-in testing as part of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander HIV Awareness Week to encourage HIV testing within this community. M Clinic is a sexual health clinic for men who have sex with men, including trans men and brotherboys. This includes gay and bisexual men, and other male or masculine-identifying persons who sometimes have sex with other men.

When: Until December 2

Where: M Clinic, 548 Newcastle St, West Perth

If there are any other events you would like us to add to this list, please email editor@starobserver.com.au