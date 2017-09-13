—

It’s on. The postal surveys have been sent out and we have to do everything we can to win this.

We can’t afford to waste time getting distracted by those who are saying no to a fair go. Instead we must use all the momentum built up from a decade-long positive campaign to get YES across the finish line.

We know what the opponents of marriage equality will do: we’ve seen it on their flyers and their TV ads, not just over the past fortnight, but the last few years. It’s nothing new, so let’s not make it news.

While they seek to mislead and dehumanise, we must get out the vote and put a face to who Australians will be voting for – every-day Australians who work hard, pay our taxes, and simply want to be able to marry the person we love, in the country we love.

The word on the street is positive. Our volunteers are reporting lots of support from door knocking, street stalls, and phone calls – but we need support from millions of people to win this.

It’s clear our opponents will continue to provoke us, and then turn our reaction against us. Any time wasted on arguing with a hard-core opponent will cost us votes. Every minute spent urging a supporter to return their survey form delivers us much needed YES votes.

When you receive your survey form in the mail that means everyone in your street and apartment building has as well. So rather than that awkward silence in the elevator, make sure you ask your neighbour to mail back their YES votes back immediately.

Share photos on Facebook and twitter of you mailing your form back and urge your friends and followers to do the same.

During the massive rally in Sydney last weekend we delivered the clear message that to achieve a strong majority we will need to call all our friends and family. Many started those calls there and then, and these calls will need to continue until everyone in your phone book has been reached. To make even more calls and win even more YES votes go to yes.org.au.

If you know anyone living overseas, don’t let them off the hook – the government has made provisions for Australians living, working, and travelling overseas to have multiple ways to participate.

The options are online and phone voting by obtaining a secure access code from the 25th of September by calling +61 2 6252 5262 or by asking trusted person back in Australia to complete the survey on their behalf.

If you’re on the roll at an overseas address, you’ll get a letter with your secure access code. More information is available at www.marriagesurvey.abs.gov.au/overseas.

For many of us this has been a long journey. At this critical time, let’s stay focused on winning equality, and not let our opponents bait us into chasing them down rabbit holes of false claims and misleading arguments.

Let’s win this together, let’s get this done!