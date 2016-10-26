—

Jesse Matheson wants to apologise for his past columns. Picture: Supplied

Three years ago I signed off as an opinion columnist for the Star Observer. I was young, immature, controversial, overly critical and at times downright offensive. I apologise.

Since then Australia has had four Prime Ministers, eight more countries have legalised same-sex marriage and I’ve decided to stand for the Board of Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras.

The world and people in it have changed, and so have I.

As we edge closer to the Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras AGM and the election of Directors, I expect a lot of heated discussion about each candidate and their history within the community.

Indeed, discussion has already begun on the content of my opinion columns published in the Star Observer all those years ago and so I would like to address them now.

When I was a 19-year-old opinion columnist for the Star Observer I tried to create conflict with my column, including a now infamous piece which argued that sexual racism was acceptable. It is not acceptable.

I hurt a lot of people with these articles, including close friends, and I am sorry.

The views expressed in those articles, and many others, do not reflect my current views or who I am now.

Since writing those articles I’ve grown to learn the power of words, to listen and think before I speak and that (and I know this is a cliche) with great power comes great responsibility. Especially in the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Intersex and Queer community.

I have been active in this community and a volunteer for Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras’ Youth, Membership, Creative and Marketing working groups for almost ten years now.

Every step of the way I’ve been so lucky to work with such a diverse group of people who have helped educate me and turn me into a better person.

If elected as a Director of Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras, I am committed to upholding the organisation’s I-CARE values of Integrity, Creativity, Accountability, Responsibility and Equity.

And I will work tirelessly to ensure that Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras is an organisation of which we can can all be proud.