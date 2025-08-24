PHOTOS: Launch of ACON’s 40th Anniversary Celebrations, ACON 40

August 25, 2025
PHOTOS: Launch of ACON’s 40th Anniversary Celebrations, ACON 40
Image: Mark Dickson / Deep Field Photography
ACON’s 40th anniversary celebrations — ACON 40 — began in spectacular style with a packed launch event at Sydney Town Hall, bringing together hundreds of community members, supporters and partners to celebrate four decades of health, care and advocacy for sexuality and gender diverse people.

The event featured live performances, moving speeches, community storytelling and an exhibition showcasing ACON’s history, from its beginnings in the HIV/AIDS crisis to its role today as Australia’s largest sexuality and gender diverse community health organisation.

Launch of ACON 40

Sydney Town Hall
22 August, 2025
Photographer: Mark Dickson, Deep Field Photography

