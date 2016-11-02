—

A WEEKEND of creativity and flair will kick off in Newtown with an opening held in one of Sydney’s oldest art studio spaces.

The Honourable Justice Elizabeth Fullerton will help officiate the launch of the 21st Lennox Street Studios Annual Opening, which was originally started by gay artist mates Malcolm Poole and Steven Perrin.

You will get the chance to explore Sydney’s oldest art studio spaces, which are located in a historic Catholic boys school building next to the beautiful sandstone church on Lennox St in Newtown, and view three levels featuring the pieces of 34 artists who work there. A good percentage of the artists are LGBTI, working in everything from urban/street art, painting to sculpture.

Head along and grab a bargain by buying directly from the artists. Some of the artists on show include Don Paull, Tony Williams, Donna Smullen and Leon Fernandes, as well as Archibald Sulman Prize winner Andrew Sullivan and Wynne Prize finalist Tim Johnson.

Drinks will be available on the night for a gold coin donation, and entry is free.

The annual opening runs from November 4 and November 6 at 111 Lennox St, Newtown. For more details, see the event’s Facebook.