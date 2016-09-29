—

ADELAIDE’s premiere LGBTI event, Feast Festival, is almost upon us and along with taking in the great activities during the festival, the city has many options to guarantee a fantastic trip to the City of Churches.

Adelaide really is a one-stop shop for culture-rich city life, world-class wine and unbeatable gourmet produce.

It is bursting with culture, flavours, events and entertainment where you can taste your way through world-famous wine regions only minutes away from the city, soak up the sun at one of the picture-perfect metropolitan beaches or spend the night exploring the thriving restaurant and bar scene.

If shopping is your thing, Adelaide is a shopper’s delight. In the city and surrounding suburbs there is a wonderland of unique boutiques, sprawling shopping malls and gorgeous heritage arcades.

Escaping the city grind is easy when you’re in Adelaide because just outside of the city centre you can explore its rich regions, bursting with amazing food, wine and wildlife experiences.

The Adelaide Hills is just 20 minutes drive away with wineries beckoning from leafy groves, waiting for you to sample one of their cool-climate drops.

An hour away is the world-famous Barossa region five-star retreats, opulent self-contained accommodation and some of the world’s best wineries and sumptuous food are available for you to relish in gorgeous decadence.

A short ferry trip will help you refresh your spirit on Kangaroo Island, where wildlife reigns supreme and incredible scenery abounds.

There is so much to do in Adelaide, make sure you check out everything on offer and plan what will be an unforgettable trip in advance.