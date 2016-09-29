ADELAIDE’s premiere LGBTI event, Feast Festival, is almost upon us and along with taking in the great activities during the festival, the city has many options to guarantee a fantastic trip to the City of Churches.
Adelaide really is a one-stop shop for culture-rich city life, world-class wine and unbeatable gourmet produce.
If shopping is your thing, Adelaide is a shopper’s delight. In the city and surrounding suburbs there is a wonderland of unique boutiques, sprawling shopping malls and gorgeous heritage arcades.
Escaping the city grind is easy when you’re in Adelaide because just outside of the city centre you can explore its rich regions, bursting with amazing food, wine and wildlife experiences.
The Adelaide Hills is just 20 minutes drive away with wineries beckoning from leafy groves, waiting for you to sample one of their cool-climate drops.
An hour away is the world-famous Barossa region five-star retreats, opulent self-contained accommodation and some of the world’s best wineries and sumptuous food are available for you to relish in gorgeous decadence.
A short ferry trip will help you refresh your spirit on Kangaroo Island, where wildlife reigns supreme and incredible scenery abounds.
There is so much to do in Adelaide, make sure you check out everything on offer and plan what will be an unforgettable trip in advance.
© Star Observer 2015 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans* and intersex (LGBTI) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.
No Comment