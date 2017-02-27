—

To celebrate their fifth year of sponsoring Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, our friends at V Energy are giving you the chance to win a prize that is even a bit more fabulous than our original double pass prize this Mardi Gras.

Simply tell us in 25 words or less what single thing you would do to improve life in the LGBTI community ‘just a bit’ and you could win:

A makeup session with highly respected make-up artist, Dianne Murphy on the morning of Mardi Gras for“the fabulous hit that will improve you a bit”, just in time for the parade

$250 worth of vouchers to spend in clothing stores of your choice

A double pass to the Mardi Gras after party

V Energy are extremely proud to have been involved with Mardi Gras over the last five years as fun, vibrancy and equality are all things the brand firmly believe in.

Terms and conditions

Total prize value: $760.00.

Entrants must be over the age of 18.

Make-up session is booked for 9am Saturday March 4.

Entries close 11:59pm Wednesday 1 March, 2017.

Each entry must correspond with the same name and email address to be considered valid.

Enter here www.starobserver.com.au/competitions