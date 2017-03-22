—

IF you’re on the hunt for a new home, you’d be hard pressed to look past the beautifully styled apartments at The Stacks in St Peters.

The Stacks is a commanding city fringe collection of 35 decadent apartments located on the Erskineville border and a new landmark in St Peters.

With a name inspired by Sydney Park’s heritage-style brick kiln chimneys, the residences are conveniently situated across the road from the city fringes iconic recreation destination in Sydney Park.

Sydney Park is well-known for its distinctive hills, greenery, playgrounds, and wetlands.

In addition to the exterior detailing and apartment configurations that have been architecturally designed, The Stacks will not cease to surprise with an interior décor that has been selectively appointed with impeccable detail by the dedicated interior design team.

Each apartment features natural European oak flooring, premium range Smeg appliances and Caesarstone bench tops, bathrooms finished with wall hung basins and rainwater shower heads, and ducted air-conditioning throughout.

The development is only minutes to key institutions such as Sydney University, UTS, and Royal Prince Alfred Hospital and is metres away from the St Peters train station and Newtown’s King Street Precinct.

