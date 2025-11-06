From the Tropics to the City: Fierce Queer Celebration Hot & Steamy Goes National

After four unforgettable years of turning Port Douglas into a tropical queer playground, the Hot & Steamy Festival is packing up its glitter and getting ready to travel!

The much-loved Far North Queensland LGBTQIA+ celebration is officially going national, with its first stop during Midsumma Festival — Hot & Steamy Melbourne is happening on January 25, 2026.

Known for its fierce tropical energy and glittering queer joy, Hot & Steamy promises to transform Melbourne’s Timber Yard into a lush, inclusive paradise of music, dance, art and connection. Expect two outdoor dance areas, pop-up bars, food trucks, and the Gay Stuff Markets, spotlighting local queer arts, crafts and creators.

Headlining the Melbourne event is Drag Race superstar Kween Kong, joined by a powerhouse DJ lineup including Kayty Banks, Ney, Like a Horse, Emerald Jones, Jesse Boyde & Super Disco Club, Salomigs, and Kelly Tee.

But for founders Jason Penrose and Trent Harlow, the festival has always been about much more than just the music.

“We started in 2020 up in Port Douglas and it just grew and grew,” says Jason. “It was incredible, the weather, the people, the atmosphere — but we simply outgrew the venues.

“We wanted to take what made Hot & Steamy special, that sense of community, love and connection and share it with more people. So we’re taking her national!”

Trent agrees, adding that this evolution marks an exciting new chapter.

“Hot & Steamy isn’t just about the tropical weather,” he says. “It’s about what makes you feel hot and steamy, your authentic self… We’re embracing that fully. We want people to come as they are, feel safe, celebrated and completely free.”

The festival’s last Port Douglas event in 2023 saw capacity crowds. While Port Douglas will continue to host Pride celebrations — with a new event set to launch in the area soon — Jason and Trent are clear that the original Hot & Steamy has its eyes firmly on the future.

“We’ve gone so much bigger now,” says Jason. “We wish Port Douglas and the new Heatwave Festival all the best, but Hot & Steamy is ready for the next level. We’re heading down the East Coast and creating something truly national.”

That “next level” includes a 2026 Pride tour across major Australian cities, including Melbourne, Sydney, Gold Coast, Brisbane and Darwin.

Then, in 2027, the annual Hot & Steamy Festival will make its new permanent home on the Gold Coast.

“[It] feels like the perfect fit,” says Trent. “It’s got those tropical vibes we love, amazing venues, and it’s a hub for our community. We want to create a festival that celebrates all identities, genders, and ethnicities and gives a platform to local artists, not just drag performers or DJs. Everyone’s welcome.”

The festival lives by a guiding mantra of: ‘Happiness, Love, and Respect.’

Jason puts it simply “At its heart, Hot & Steamy is about joy. It’s about bringing people together in a safe, inclusive space to dance, connect and just be themselves. Whether you’re 18 or 80, queer, trans, ally, or still finding your place, you’re welcome here.”

With its signature mix of music, sunshine and queer magic, Hot & Steamy could very well become Australia’s next great touring LGBTQIA+ celebration.

Melbourne gets the first taste this summer. From there, it’s full steam ahead.