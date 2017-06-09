—

BAY Laser Hair Removal Clinic is a state of the art clinic conveniently located in the heart of Rose Bay in Sydney’s Eastern suburbs.

It’s operated by highly qualified and experienced laser hair removal therapists that exclusively use the gold standard in medical grade lasers.

The team’s focus is on delivering the highest quality of service to their clients. Their warm and welcoming atmosphere allows clients to feel comfortable in a friendly and professional environment.

Through a free consultation, a laser therapist will tailor a treatment program to meet their client’s specific requirements.

Right now, you can get 50% of your first full-priced treatment. And on your second visit, you can take up the special offer of $100 for a chest and stomach treatment, and $120 for back and shoulders. Offer until September.

www.baylaser.com.au