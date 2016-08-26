—

What’s On: Star Observer Archives – volunteer day

When: Saturday, August 27

SINCE it was founded in 1979, the Star Observer has written the stories of our community, and recorded important historical information. We moved offices a few months ago, and the move meant we needed to find a new storage option for our archive.

This Saturday, our small team of volunteers will be working on the thousands of back issues we have in storage. They will be working to sort our archive, and ensuring that everything is stored safely.

Star Observer chairman Sebastian Rice said, “Sorting out our archive is a big task where we need help, and there are a number of other website projects where we need assistance. If you are able to donate some of your time and skills, we would really appreciate hearing from you.”

To find out more about how you can help out in Star Observer’s volunteer program, please contact Tim at volunteer@starobserver.com.au.