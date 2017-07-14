—

WONDERLAND is the highly anticipated final residential stage of the award-winning $2 billion Central Park masterplanned village in Chippendale, developed by Frasers Property Australia.

Wonderland will be completed in mid to late 2018, and will conclude the delivery of over 2,200 apartments across the entire 5.8 hectare Central Park development.

Designed by leading architecture practice Francis-Jones Morehen-Thorp, Wonderland is the final chapter of Central Park’s meticulous masterplan.

It is a captivating, curvaceous building, ranging from eight to 13 storeys in height, and elegantly curves at the centre, naturally creating space for two new public gardens fronting O’Connor and Wellington Streets.

Wonderland offers one, two and three bedroom apartments from $692,500 to $2.51m, and a handful of unique, one and two storey, two bedroom and three bedroom park side terraces that front Chippendale Green. These terrace apartments, priced from $1.4m to $2.175m, will afford some of the best park views in the entire Central Park precinct.

Wonderland is centred on the idea that Central Park is now a modern-day ‘wonderland’, featuring a labyrinth of characterful laneways, tiny terrace dwellings, dining districts, spacious green parks and soaring rooftops to explore and discover.

Wonderland provides residents with an array of amenities such as a fully equipped gymnasium and a rooftop entertaining and dining area that overlooks Chippendale, featuring barbecue facilities and sculptured seating. It will also feature an exclusive residents’ lounge that can be booked for private functions and meetings, and 12/7 concierge.

For more information on making Wonderland your home, see the website or call 1300 857 057. The Wonderland Sales Gallery is open daily from 10 am to 6 pm at 9 Kensington Street (corner of Carlton Street) in Chippendale.