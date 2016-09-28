From roasts to chops and cutlets to mince, the range of lamb cuts, cooking methods and flavour partners, make it an Aussie favourite across all cuisines and menus. In fact there’s no denying it – Australian’s love for lamb is universal, no matter their ethnicity, religious beliefs or cultural background.
With one in four of us not born in Australia it makes perfect sense that Australian’s choose to meet over lamb, from traditional roasts to koftas, kormas and kebabs.
To help set your menu for your next gathering, the team at We Love Our Lamb have a perfect recipe for you to appreciate the taste of lamb.
BUTTERFLIED LAMB LEG WITH QUINOA TABOULI
Butterflied lamb leg is perfect not only on the barbecue, but also in the oven, plus it is ideal for sharing with family and friends.
Preparation: 10 minutes
Cooking: Two hours
Serves: Four
INGREDIENTS
1 butterflied leg of lamb, trimmed
Lamb Marinade
3 tbsp ground cumin
3 tbsp ground coriander seeds
2 tbsp rosemary leaves
10 dates, pitted
50g butter
Quinoa Tabouli
300g quinoa
2 tbsp olive oil
1 small garlic clove, crushed
3 Roma tomatoes, seeded and chopped
1 cup mint, roughly chopped and several leaves reserved
1 cup flat leaf parsley, roughly chopped
3 shallots, sliced
2 tbsp lemon juice
Salt and cracked black pepper
Minted Yoghurt
Remaining mint leaves, finely chopped
100g Greek yoghurt
COOKING TIPS
• A butterflied shoulder is a great alternative to a the leg
• Remember to carve across the grain for the most tender result
METHOD
1. Mix the cumin, coriander, rosemary, dates and butter in a food processor. Spread evenly over the butterflied leg and roast in a preheated oven at 160˚C for 2 hours.
2. Cook quinoa as per packet instructions. Cool to room temperature then fold through the garlic, tomato, mint, parsley, shallots, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
3. Mix together mint and yogurt, slice rested lamb and serve on top of quinoa tabouli. Drizzle with minted yogurt.
