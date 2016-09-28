—

From roasts to chops and cutlets to mince, the range of lamb cuts, cooking methods and flavour partners, make it an Aussie favourite across all cuisines and menus. In fact there’s no denying it – Australian’s love for lamb is universal, no matter their ethnicity, religious beliefs or cultural background.

With one in four of us not born in Australia it makes perfect sense that Australian’s choose to meet over lamb, from traditional roasts to koftas, kormas and kebabs.

To help set your menu for your next gathering, the team at We Love Our Lamb have a perfect recipe for you to appreciate the taste of lamb.

BUTTERFLIED LAMB LEG WITH QUINOA TABOULI

Butterflied lamb leg is perfect not only on the barbecue, but also in the oven, plus it is ideal for sharing with family and friends.

Preparation: 10 minutes

Cooking: Two hours

Serves: Four

INGREDIENTS

1 butterflied leg of lamb, trimmed

Lamb Marinade

3 tbsp ground cumin

3 tbsp ground coriander seeds

2 tbsp rosemary leaves

10 dates, pitted

50g butter

Quinoa Tabouli

300g quinoa

2 tbsp olive oil

1 small garlic clove, crushed

3 Roma tomatoes, seeded and chopped

1 cup mint, roughly chopped and several leaves reserved

1 cup flat leaf parsley, roughly chopped

3 shallots, sliced

2 tbsp lemon juice

Salt and cracked black pepper

Minted Yoghurt

Remaining mint leaves, finely chopped

100g Greek yoghurt

COOKING TIPS

• A butterflied shoulder is a great alternative to a the leg

• Remember to carve across the grain for the most tender result

METHOD

1. Mix the cumin, coriander, rosemary, dates and butter in a food processor. Spread evenly over the butterflied leg and roast in a preheated oven at 160˚C for 2 hours.

2. Cook quinoa as per packet instructions. Cool to room temperature then fold through the garlic, tomato, mint, parsley, shallots, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

3. Mix together mint and yogurt, slice rested lamb and serve on top of quinoa tabouli. Drizzle with minted yogurt.