Regional Pride Shines Bright: OUTintheOPEN 2025 Brings 3 Days of Queer Joy to Greater Shepparton

Shepparton is gearing up to sparkle — because OUTintheOPEN Festival is back, and in 2025 it’s promising to “OUTShine” like never before.

From 7–9 November, Greater Shepparton will embrace three days of queer joy, connection, and celebration across Yorta Yorta Woka (the land on which Greater Shepparton rests), brought to life by Goulburn Valley Pride.

A festival rooted in community

Since its inception, OUT in the OPEN has been more than just a festival — it’s been a space to heal, to make visible, to gather, and to remember that in regional Victoria, queer people belong. This year marks its 14th edition, and as always, the heart of the festival is its volunteer spirit — from the committee curators, to stallholders, to performers — all creating a program that honours inclusion and pride.

“Volunteers are also a huge part of the success of our festival, as without them the festival wouldn’t exist and continue to bring pride and diversity to the region,” says a festival spokesperson.

“OUT in the OPEN extends a thanks to all volunteers past and present for helping to ensure the festival continues to be a place LGBTIQA+ people can be ‘out in the open’ however they choose to be.”

OUTintheOPEN Highlights to mark in your calendar

Wednesday 5 November — History Can Be Queer

Kicking off midweek, this free, accessible event will invite all to build a visual timeline of queer history — from Stonewall to pink triangles and beyond. Facilitated by Em (she/her—they/them) and Al (she/her), it promises storytelling, laughter, and shared remembering and learning.

Friday 7 November — Dragged to Bingo

This isn’t just bingo – Dragged to Bingo is a night of fierce performances, camp comedy, and sparkling prizes that will have you living for every number called. Spencer Street and Eliza Lot are serving up unforgettable entertainment that’ll leave you shouting “BINGO!” louder than ever.

Saturday 8 November — Carnival Day

Carnival Day, the festival’s crown jewel, will return in full colour at Queens Gardens, Shepparton. Running from 10am to 3pm, this free, family-friendly gathering will feature live music, food trucks, market stalls (many queer-owned), art activations, community booths, and more. Dogs on leads are welcome, and all-gender accessible facilities will be available.

Sunday 9 November — GV Pride’s BIG Bold Brunch

For those who love starting the day bold and bright, the beloved BIG Bold Brunch returns at Elsewhere at SAM (Shepparton Art Museum). From 9–11am, expect delicious food, warm conversation, community vibes, and the chance to settle into that Sunday glow.

There’s also the opportunity to be a part of an impressive queer arts project called Portraits of Queer GV, at the GV Pride Community Hub on 9 November. This event part of a series of collage workshops to create as many queer portraits as possible, which will then be part of exhibitions and even collated for a book.

Why It Matters

For regional queer folks, visibility isn’t optional — it’s essential. OUT in the OPEN offers both a mirror and a beacon: to see ourselves, to shine together, and to build bridges of understanding across community and place.

“The festival was developed to address some of the inequalities faced by the local LGBTIQA+ community, and to build a more inclusive community in Greater Shepparton,” said OUTintheOPEN.

So in 2025, Goulburn Valley Pride invites all of us — LGBTIQA+ community, allies, and chosen family — to join them under the sky of Shepparton, to dance, reflect, remember, and celebrate out loud and in full colour.

Mark your calendars, bring your pride, and get ready to OUTshine, out in the open.