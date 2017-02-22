—

To mark Mardi Gras and celebrate the city’s diverse LGBTI community, Westfield Sydney will install a giant disco ball to hang in the void.

Regional Manager in the Sydney CBD, Alison Pearson, said Mardi Gras festival was an iconic Sydney event Westfield was proud to support.

“As a business we strive to create an inclusive environment where people can be themselves and bring their whole selves,” they said.

“Mardi Gras is likeminded in their celebration of diversity.

“Since it is a true celebration – we’re installing a giant disco ball to hang in the void at Westfield Sydney from February 16, bringing some of the vibrant, fun, party atmosphere Mardi Gras is famous for into our centre.”

To complement the new feature, Westfield Sydney will also play host to Brazilian dancers on March 4 and a DJ set on March 2 to get the party started.

For those looking to buy new clothes for the festival, the shopping centre has a plethora of stores to cater to every need.

To find party dressing you could look in Sass & Bide, Alice McCall, or Sheike, and for Menswear you could try Paul Smith.

You can also celebrate Mardi Gras at Sephora on March 4 from 11.00am to 4.00pm, where you can enjoy special beauty treats, flash glitter makeovers, a live DJ, and beauty offers.

For more details head to: https://www.westfield.com/sydney