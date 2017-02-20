To celebrate their first-ever sponsorship of this year’s Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, our friends at We Love Our Lamb are giving you and a friend the chance to win two coveted Mardi Gras party tickets, plus return airfares and accommodation in Sydney for Mardi Gras weekend – wherever you are in Australia!
We Love Our Lamb champions inclusivity and unity. Lamb brings Aussies everywhere together to celebrate our beautifully diverse society.
The prize includes:
- Two return airfares to Sydney from any capital city in Australia. Departing Sat 4 Mar 2017 and returning Mon 6 Mar 2017.
- Two night’s accommodation in a Sydney CBD Hotel on Sat 4 Mar 2017 and Sun 5 Mar 2017
- Two tickets to the Mardi Gras Party at Hordern Pavilion on Sat 4 Mar 2017
- The chance to have your video featured on a digital billboard on the We Love Our Lamb float at this year’s Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade
To be eligible for the prize, tell us in 25 words or less what Mardi Gras means to you via the Gleam widget below, and upload a video of yourself doing the choreographed We Love Our Lamb dance here: http://woobox.com/ei8e8c
You must enter both portions of the competition to be eligible for the prize.
See full Terms & Conditions via Gleam below.
Competition closes 11:59PM on Tues 28 Feb 2017.
We Love Our Lamb Mardi Gras giveaway
