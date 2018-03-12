Wagga Wagga-based ’78er invites deputy PM Michael McCormack to march with him at Mardi Gras
“I have issued a genuine challenge to McCormack to prove his change of heart by marching in this year’s Mardi Gras”
“I have issued a genuine challenge to McCormack to prove his change of heart by marching in this year’s Mardi Gras”
Senator Dean Smith and ’78er Robyn Kennedy will be among the speakers.
Guest column with Barbara Karpinski It was a buzz to be part of the ‘78ers bus and an honour to be among the original Mardi …