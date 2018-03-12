Call Me By Your Name and A Fantastic Woman win at the Oscars
LGBTI films and artists were honoured at the Oscars today.
LGBTI films and artists were honoured at the Oscars today.
“Everything I dreamed since wanting to be a woman looked like something impossible since I was a child”
The film is also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Song, and Timothée Chalamet has been nominated for Best Actor.
The program features 288 films (and counting) from 59 countries.
The line-up features massive films direct from Cannes premiering alongside independent Australian cinema.
The festival, which features films starring Nicole Kidman, Tilda Swinton and Patricia Clarkson, runs from June 7 to 18.