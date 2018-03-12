Catherine McGregor says she can forgive deputy PM for anti-gay remarks
“We’re in a different country now. I can forgive him for those remarks if he’s withdrawn and stepped away from them”
“We’re in a different country now. I can forgive him for those remarks if he’s withdrawn and stepped away from them”
The film, Riot, will be filmed over the next three months in Sydney.
The short documentaries which result from the initiative will air under the banner ‘Love Bites’ on ABC iview.
The series has a stellar cast including Aussies Guy Pearce and Rachel Griffiths
The LGBTI community has already faced a lot of hate during the debate on marriage equality and the plebiscite hasn’t even been confirmed. Should we just give in and agree to a plebiscite?
Just when we thought we couldn’t love these two Aussie icons more.
The group has criticised the group for profiling a family with same-sex parents
A decision on marriage equality will happen later than originally promised.
We’re seeing more coverage of trans issues in the media but if it isn’t done responsibly, it risks doing more harm than good.
Trans people are demanding an apology after ABC aired and published offensive pieces about the community.