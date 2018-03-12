Push for Pride Cups to be rolled out in 150 AFL clubs around Australia
“With homophobic slurs considered part of the game, it took me more than ten years to come out to my club”
“With homophobic slurs considered part of the game, it took me more than ten years to come out to my club”
“Running out with your teammates is obviously fantastic, but to do that with someone you love is something not many people get to experience”
“For a long time they were sort of pretending that I didn’t exist”
“Midsumma does a fantastic job of breaking down social barriers”
McGuire shut down his co-host Sam Newman after he’d referred to the AFL as “political whores”.
Chief Executive of the AFL, Gillon McLachlan, has long been on the record in support of marriage equality in Australia.
In case you missed it here are some of the highlights in LGBTI news this week.
“From a young age Brent intentionally excluded himself from male-dominated sports because of the language that consumed the culture”
Jason Ball on being the equality role model he wishes he’d had when he was at school.
“I grew up playing football with my brother on the boys’ team but when I turned 14 they stopped me playing because I was a girl”