Hannah Mouncey receives all-clear for state AFLW
She has received a tirade of transphobic abuse online.
She has received a tirade of transphobic abuse online.
“Running out with your teammates is obviously fantastic, but to do that with someone you love is something not many people get to experience”
“There’s a dozen girls of my height. I was the tallest [but] within a couple of centimetres”
Hannah Mouncey had been set to become the first trans player in the league competition.
Hannah Mouncey could be the first trans woman to play in the AFL Women’s competition.
The whole town of Hamilton will be decorated in rainbows for the day.
Players representing every AFL and AFLW team signed the petition to mark International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia.
“It’s really important to show kids coming through now who feel like they are different that they are normal and can do normal things”
She was judged best on ground in three games and voted by fans as the winner of the goal of the year award.
AFLW boss Simon Lethlean said a process is in place for when a trans woman nominates to play.