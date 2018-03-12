Michael Kirby speaks out against elder abuse in the LGBTI community
Kirby said that while homophobia in Australian society has decreased greatly in his lifetime, problems remain for the ageing LGBTI community.
Kirby said that while homophobia in Australian society has decreased greatly in his lifetime, problems remain for the ageing LGBTI community.
ECH in South Australia wants to make sure it’s committed to safe and inclusive services for its LGBTI clients.
Federal Minister for Aged Care Ken Wyatt is currently reviewing the national strategies that support the aged care needs of people from LGBTI communities.
In the recent five year aged care strategy of the council, which covers swathes of Melbourne’s south east, it included a focus on LGBTI residents for the first time.
An Australian-first study has highlighted the discrimination faced by our senior trans* and gender diverse community when seeking services.
NEW research into gay and lesbian people and dementia aims to combat a myth in the aged care sector that LGBTI people with dementia “become straight”.
THIS year has been a big year in LGBTI news, and at the Star Observer we have taken a look at the entire year and …
SYDNEY will host an interactive seminar focusing on LGBTI ageing and aged care issues next week. Organised by the Australian Association of Gerontology, the seminar …
Thirty years ago, the idea that HIV would one day be a manageable disease was inconceivable. Yet today, thanks to the fantastic work of …
Intersex people will be protected from legal discrimination and elderly LGBTI people will be assured of places in religious nursing homes under wide-ranging anti-discrimination laws …