St Vincent’s Hospital a “safe haven” during the HIV/AIDS crisis
A year after the first patients were diagnosed, St Vincent’s established Ward 17 South, the first dedicated HIV/AIDS unit in Australia.
With Mardi Gras’ 40th anniversary coming up, the Star Observer is taking a walk down memory lane and revisiting iconic moments in the festival’s history.
“On a hook-up site we might be chatting for three months but they disappear after they see my profile and realise I’m positive”
Over 26,000 people in Australia are currently living with HIV.
While HIV prevention strategies are proving extremely effective among gay and bisexual men, HIV transmissions in marginal communities are on the rise.
“It’s difficult to think of another person who has had the kind of influence that Levinia has had over the course of the last three decades of the epidemic”
Adahps specialises in supporting people who are HIV positive with cognitive impairment and complex health issued caused by HIV.
“During the AIDS outbreak I was only a baby, while others were actually on the ground watching people die”
X-Men director Brian Singer has signed on for the film with Rami Malek to star as Mercury.
Six people have resigned from the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV and AIDS.