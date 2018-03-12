Qantas to adopt gender-neutral language
Staff have also been cautioned against mansplaining and manterrupting.
The Qantas CEO said: “I’m very proud to be an Australian today”
CEO Alan Joyce donated $1 million to the Yes campaign.
Alan Joyce’s donation is the largest individual contribution to the yes campaign so far.
“I think this marriage equality debate doesn’t represent the best of Australia”
The Queen’s Birthday honour list for 2017 features 891 prominent Australians including Qantas CEO Alan Joyce and Cate Blanchett.
Tony Overheu faces multiple charges after the incident at a business breakfast last week.
Activists have called on politicians and groups opposed to marriage equality to condemn assault by opponents of same-sex marriage.
Tony Overheu labelled Qantas’ stance as “corporate bullying aimed at social engineering” in justifying the attack.
With two thirds of Australians supporting marriage equality, more businesses are taking a stand on the issue.