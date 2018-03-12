Anthony Mundine says his comments about executing gays were “twisted”
Despite his recent comments Mundine says he has nothing against gay people.
“We have to stop supporting individuals who are outwardly homophobic”
The boxer said: “[Capital punishment] is the only way to deter the problem”
“I always tell my gay friend you’ve got to find a lady… God will judge you, not me”
