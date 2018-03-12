Flyers comparing gay people to Nazis have been distributed in Canberra and Adelaide
The flyers call LGBTI activism “perverted” and were also seen in other cities during the marriage equality postal survey.
The flyers call LGBTI activism “perverted” and were also seen in other cities during the marriage equality postal survey.
“Only the Illuminati, Jewish media, sell-out government, and homosexuals want gay marriage”
Reports of anti-LGBTI vandalism and assault have been increasing as the marriage equality debate continues.
Labor pledged $1.4 million to establish an LGBTI commissioner to act as a champion for the community’s rights last year.
The t-shirt company suggested the symbol could be reclaimed to represent the LGBTI community.
The flyers were stuffed into letterboxes in St Kilda and Shepparton and include messages about “media heterophobes” and “gender perverted role modelling”.
The two individuals were seen wearing shirts bearing the words ‘Sieg Heil’ and ‘faggots’ as well as the Nazi swastika.