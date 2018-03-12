Bendigo Art Gallery exhibition to highlight Marimekko from the ’50s to now
“Marimekko’s poppy and flower designs are instantly recognisable across generations”
“Marimekko’s poppy and flower designs are instantly recognisable across generations”
A giant “YAY” has been set up in the city for people to attach personal messages to.
The colourful piece is “big, bold, and sassy”.
A 23-year-old man has been charged with the vandalism after being caught on film covering the mural with black paint.
This is the first major exhibition in Australia that surveys how the male figure has been depicted over the last 140 years from a queer perspective.
Edith Head received eight Academy Awards during her career, the largest number ever by a woman.
The artist called the damage “a homophobic response”.
Sally West Solo Exhibition: Figurative Focus will be exhibited from Wednesday June 7.
One of the artists featured is Nicole Miller, a sistergirl from the Tiwi Islands north of Darwin.
“This trial is the first treatment to stop the virus replicating without daily ART”