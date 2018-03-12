‘My bisexuality helped my fans feel okay about their identity’: Bardot star Katie Underwood
“I gave them something to connect to in a world of predominately straight and conservative people”
AS Bardot fans unite online to bring the iconic Aussie girl band back together, one of its founding members has revealed a reunion could still be a long way off.
A campaign to bring the five-piece girl band back together is gaining traction on social media, with even members of the group starting to pay attention.
Following her departure from girl group Bardot and for much of the last decade, flame-haired singer Katie Underwood was something of a regular fixture on …