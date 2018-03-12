Campaigners to write book telling Australia’s marriage equality story
The authors and the Australian Lesbian and Gay Archives are encouraging Australians to contribute their stories.
The authors and the Australian Lesbian and Gay Archives are encouraging Australians to contribute their stories.
Nevo works to help change social norms and educate the community about transgender and non-binary identities.
IN a study of most popularly-borrowed books from a library in Antwerp, a Belgian professor decided to test the popular public books for bacteria, microbes …
Speculation over Batman’s sexuality has been rife among comic book fans for decades but the superhero has now been ‘outed’ as an ageing homosexual who …
A new look at the journey to repeal of the US ‘Don’t Ask Don’t Tell’ (DADT) policy has been released with the help of a …