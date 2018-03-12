Man who accused NSW police of “brutal attack” at Mardi Gras in 2013 speaks out in court
“I felt betrayed by the way [the police] behaved”
EACH year during the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Festival, the city lights up with the colours of the rainbow. NSW Police Force has played …
NSW Police has dropped all charges against Jamie Jackson almost a year after he was charged with assaulting police officers during the 2013 Mardi Gras …
WITH the recent dropping of charges against gay activist Bryn Hutchinson, the relationship between the LGBTI community and NSW Police is once again under scrutiny. …
BRYN Hutchinson has criticised NSW Police for a decision to appeal the recent dismissal of charges against him where he was accused of assaulting officers …
MANY of you reading this will have crossed the road last Mardi Gras. I am writing this as one who did not make it. Since …
HAVING been found not guilty last week of assaulting officers soon after this year’s Sydney Mardi Gras Parade had ended, gay activist Bryn Hutchinson has …
GAY activist Bryn Hutchinson has been found not guilty of assaulting police on the night of the Mardi Gras Parade earlier this year, with a …
A review into how NSW Police investigate officers involved in serious incidents may have repercussions for officers involved in the alleged mistreatment of Sydney Mardi …