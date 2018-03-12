Campaign highlights undetectable viral loads as effective way to prevent HIV transmission
“Undetectable viral loads are game-changing. If someone has one they can’t transmit the virus”
Alex Greenwich calls on federal parliament to get it done.
“All they’re doing is getting married, they’re not doing anything to us”
“Just because I’m against same-sex marriage – I’m gay, I’m not a homophobe”
“Some kids have a mom and a dad, some kids have a dad and a dad”
A new campaign is encouraging barbers of all genders and sexualities to dye their hair pink and blue – inspired by the trans pride flag.
Individuals and communities have been galvanised by the campaign for equality and are taking steps to make sure that politicians listen.
What can Tasmania teach us about making change today?
“A vote for marriage equality is a vote for everyone – our sisters, brothers, lovers, children, family, and beyond”
The campaign is about hot, fun, and informed sex between trans guys and cis guys and provides accurate, inclusive, and sex-positive sexual health information.