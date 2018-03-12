Catherine McGregor says she can forgive deputy PM for anti-gay remarks
“We’re in a different country now. I can forgive him for those remarks if he’s withdrawn and stepped away from them”
“We’re in a different country now. I can forgive him for those remarks if he’s withdrawn and stepped away from them”
Cate McGregor has apologised to the National Australia Day Council and David Morrison and withdrew her remarks in a series of tweets.
Army major offered $25,000 after complaining about tweets by Australia’s highest ranking trans military officer.
One of the ADF’s most controversial figures recently won an appeal over his dismissal for making homophobic, transphobic and Islamophobic comments, and will be reinstated.
As we usher in a brand new year, the Star Observer reflects on some of the biggest LGBTI news stories of 2015 – from important law reforms to topics that had everyone talking.
The world’s highest ranking trans military official has been appointed as patron of a not-for-profit organisation that seeks to promote and protect the rights of LGBTI people in the Asia-Pacific region.
MEMBERS of the LGBTI community must first get their internal selves right to achieve happiness and success according to the 2016 Queensland Australian of the …
For those in the nation’s capital, the SpringOUT Festival in November is when the city’s LGBTI pride can be celebrated in an exuberant fashion. Matthew Wade took a sneak peek as festival organisers prepared for its 17th year.
Being a notable person in the public eye was something Australia’s highest-ranking trans* military official never believed possible. Ahead of her recent historic National Press Club address, David Alexander discovered why it took Cate McGregor some time to embrace her new position within the LGBTI community.
FOR Jemma Birrell, scanning the country and the world for the best writers to take part in Australia’s biggest literature festival is a labour of …