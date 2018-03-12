Trans actress Daniela Vega on A Fantastic Woman, trans rights in Chile, and the Oscars
“Everything I dreamed since wanting to be a woman looked like something impossible since I was a child”
“He demanded that we stop doing ‘those barbarities’ and that we leave the park”
The bill must now be debated in congress, a process that is likely to take some time and continue into the next presidential term.
The southern Indigenous Chilean tribe celebrate gender diverse people, even if the Catholic Church have tried to stamp it out of them
70,000 people have taken to the streets in Chile’s capital to call for marriage equality as the nation’s Congress debates a civil unions bill. The …