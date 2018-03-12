Fred Nile says Bermuda showed “leadership” by repealing its marriage equality laws
Nile called on other “civilised countries” to follow suit.
Nile called on other “civilised countries” to follow suit.
“We’ve heard it straight – no pun intended – from the horse’s mouth: radical ‘gay’ sex education will be the next step”
THIS year has been a big year in LGBTI news, and at the Star Observer we have taken a look at the entire year and …
CHRISTIAN Democratic Party leader and NSW MLC Fred Nile was married for the second time last weekend with his ceremony at North Sydney also featuring …
Federal Labor MP and former Treasurer Chris Bowen (pictured) is refusing to respond to reports that he engaged in a preference deal with Fred Nile’s …
Liberal candidate for Sydney Sean O’Connor has come under fire from sections of the local LGBTI community after the openly-gay aspiring politician decided to preference …
The Liberal Party has pulled out of a preference deal in with a candidate from the anti-gay Christian Democratic Party (CDP) in a key marginal …
Christian Democrat and anti-same-sex marriage activist Peter Madden was confronted by a crowd of around a hundred protestors in Hyde Park today as he returned …
The anti-marriage equality National Marriage Coalition (NMC) will hold a rally in Sydney on the same day that the ALP National Conference will debate the …
Australian Christians are being asked to sign a petition stating the Australian Christian Lobby (ACL) does not represent their views. The petition follows widespread outrage …