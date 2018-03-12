Australia’s new deputy PM once blamed gay people for the AIDS crisis
Michael McCormack has since apologised and says he no longer holds homophobic views.
Michael McCormack has since apologised and says he no longer holds homophobic views.
The NSW Premier has been asked to relax the laws as a “gesture of goodwill” to the LGBTI community.
“You haven’t got your invite yet, buddy”
He said that same-sex couples are better off together than “living alone comforted only by their respective cats”.
“We’ve booked a date, we’ve booked our venue, and we’ve got our rings”
The city’s community facilities, halls, and parks would be available at no charge for gay weddings.
In the video Forster is heartbroken to discover that her deceased longtime partner is listed as “single” on her death certificate.
“To see Aunty Chris marry Virginia in front of friends and family, it would be so special. I’m so, so hoping that’s what I get to be a part of”
“Christine has been a very good mother with her partner Virginia, but nevertheless I’m old fashioned enough to think kids do best with a mother and a father”
“We are family, we’re siblings, and I don’t know a family that agrees on everything all the time”