Anthony Mundine says his comments about executing gays were “twisted”
Despite his recent comments Mundine says he has nothing against gay people.
“We have to stop supporting individuals who are outwardly homophobic”
Black Rainbow aims to provide support to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who identify as LGBTI.
“When we lose one of our own, gay or Indigenous, it is always hard”
Star Observer’s photographer has been nominated for an Honour Award.
The call to action is being led by an Aboriginal LGBTI advocate
If you’ve been told you’ve done something racist, why not try to understand why rather than getting defensive?
When a person is neither straight nor with Anglo/Irish heritage, the intersectional discrimination they face from society can be oppressive and isolating — and it can even manifest within the LGBTI community. Matthew Wade spoke to a handful of gay men from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds about their experiences.
Nobody knows exactly how many LGBTI Indigenous Australians commit suicide each year, but we know it’s a lot. A new report released last week has highlighted the urgent need to address this issue.
As we usher in a brand new year, the Star Observer reflects on some of the biggest LGBTI news stories of 2015 – from important law reforms to topics that had everyone talking.