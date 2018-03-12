Melbourne pool to host first ever swim night for trans and gender diverse people
Some local trans people who haven’t been swimming since transition have expressed their excitement.
The council also voted to provide $20,000 in grants for safety protections for the local LGBTI community.
“As a young gay woman I want to reduce that imbalance to create a more representative council and set an example for younger women”
