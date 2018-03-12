‘Anti-discrimination law in NSW is arguably the worst LGBTI law of its kind’: Alastair Lawrie
“Mardi Gras is a celebration of pride – unfortunately there is absolutely nothing to be proud about in the Anti-Discrimination Act”
“Mardi Gras is a celebration of pride – unfortunately there is absolutely nothing to be proud about in the Anti-Discrimination Act”
What can Tasmania teach us about making change today?
The Victorian Government has released its updated Sex Work Regulations 2016, leaving many in the sex work community underwhelmed.
Almost 64 years since Noel was convicted of a historic consensual gay sex crime, his application to have it expunged has been approved, ahead of the Victorian Government’s upcoming formal apology.
The ‘Illegal Love’ exhibition will feature expansive content covering the history of decriminalisation in Victoria and the road to gay law reform.
While the rest of Australia excelled during the early response to the HIV and AIDS epidemic in the 1980s, one state government dragged its LGBTI citizens down during their greatest hour of need. David Alexander speaks to three key figures involved in the fight against homophobia and discrimination during the time of the Joh Bjelke-Petersen government.
The Star Observer’s spotlight on community heroes this month falls on Robert French, a long time LGBTI rights activist since the 70s and historian. Shannon Power reports.
Earlier this year the Australian LGBTI University Guide revealed how inclusive universities are, and as a result, students at the University of Adelaide are trying to improve the protections of their gay, lesbian, bisexual, trans* and intersex peers.
A rainbow walk, rainbow lights for Adelaide’s town hall, an exhibition at the State Library, and even a visit by Stephen Fry — South Australia is bringing out all the guns to celebrate being the first state to decriminalise homosexuality 40 years ago.
Gough Whitlam reveals his pro-gay rights strance in a letter to gay liberation activist Dennis Altman just months before the election that made him Prime Minister.