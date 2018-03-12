Anti-gay and pro-Trump dating site featured a convicted paedophile on its homepage
The dating site is for straight fans of Donald Trump who want to “make dating great again”.
The dating site is for straight fans of Donald Trump who want to “make dating great again”.
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and President Donald Trump will be chased along the parade by a mock pest control company called ‘Bigots Begone’.
Six council members had already quit in protest over Trump’s health policy.
The 29-year-old claimed that Africans were being wrongfully praised for wearing traditional clothing and that illegal immigrants were negatively affecting the economy.
“There is absolutely no support for the claim that the ongoing service of transgender people would have any negative effective on the military at all”
An article about Donald Trump accidentally featured commentary from the porn site.
“I’m a woman in a man’s world, and I think gay folks relate to that”
We have 8 double passes to give away to readers in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Perth
“In the beginning Lord Rihanna created the heavens and the earth”
“We have no idea what he’s doing on a daily basis, but we’re out and proud as much as we can be”