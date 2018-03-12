Candidates in Batman by-election urged to protect LGBTI workers
“No worker should face the sack for coming out at work”
The choir is one of Australia’s most popular community choirs, with over 80 active singing members.
The festival is one of the largest queer film festivals in the world, screening over 150 Australian and international films each year.
“I think it’s one of the most amazing steps forward for a large scale business in this country”
The reforms in Victoria will limit the ability of religious organisations or schools to discriminate on the basis of sexual or gender identity.
The new project empowers people living with HIV to get back into the workforce.
Are we too submissive towards homophobic customers? Samuel Leighton-Dore reflects on his experiences in dealing with homophobia in hospitality and customer service industries.
A NEW queer mentoring program has been launched to help sexual and gender diverse students at Monash University as they enter the workforce. Students that identify …
Recent research from the University of Melbourne established that men in same-sex relationships are paid eight to 18 per cent less than other men. Rodney Croome argues that anti-discrimination law reforms across the country is only part of the solution — a cultural change is required, too.
IN a rare sign of solidarity, six of Australia’s leading CEOs will be brought together next week to discuss the importance of LGBTI inclusion at …