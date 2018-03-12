Joel Creasey slams body shaming in the gay community
“Please stop posting dumb shit like ‘three weeks to Mardi Gras’ next to a piece of steamed broccoli”
“Please stop posting dumb shit like ‘three weeks to Mardi Gras’ next to a piece of steamed broccoli”
“If these are parents of young people, there’s a 10 per cent chance that their kid might be queer. What’s that going to be like for them?”
“I believe the only reason you could possibly think LGBTI people don’t deserve everything straight folk deserve is that you don’t know any”
Michael Slicker, a paramedic with St John’s Ambulance Australia, opened up on Facebook about how marriage equality would affect his life.
Captain Planet has been off the air for more than 20 years but is remembered fondly by 90s kids and has over half a million Facebook fans.
The ban comes despite the term “dyke” having evolved from being a slur to also being used in everyday conversation by many lesbians.
Members of the LGBTI community have responded in the best way possible: with a pride reaction emoji.
“Every year around the gay pride events we see a sharp increase in threats against members of the community”
Members of the LGBTI community have taken to social media to voice their concerns about the homogeneous appearance of the models.
“I’m a tomato sauce man – always have been”