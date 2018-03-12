Up to 70,000 expected at Mardi Gras’ Fair Day this weekend
“Fair Day is a beloved free fun day for LGBTI people from all walks of life and their friends, families, and fur babies”
“Fair Day is a beloved free fun day for LGBTI people from all walks of life and their friends, families, and fur babies”
Some old favourites are back while the 2017 festival will be debuting brand new events
When John Hannaford became a Mardi Gras volunteer nine years ago, he didn’t expect the positive impact it would have on both his life and his career. Mardi Gras has honoured him with the coveted Volunteer of the Year award in 2015, and he is Star Observer’s latest community hero. Shannon Power reports.
Victoria Park, Camperdown, Sydney Sunday, February 21, 2016 Photographer: Ann-Marie Calilhanna
Victoria Park, Camperdown, Sydney Sunday, February 21, 2016 Photographer: Ann-Marie Calilhanna
Victoria Park, Camperdown, Sydney Sunday, February 21, 2016 Photographer: Ann-Marie Calilhanna
Victoria Park, Camperdown, Sydney Sunday, February 21 2016 Photographer: Ann-Marie Calilhanna
Victoria Park, Camperdown, Sydney Sunday, February 21 2016 Photographer: Ann-Marie Calilhanna
The much-loved community event in Sydney will take place on Sunday, once again officially launching the annual Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Festival.
The loss is almost twice the financial loss recorded in 2014, at $177,152, and the organisation heads into the 2016 season with a $321,732 bank balance.