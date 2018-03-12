Australia’s queer scene: a survival guide
If you live on Australia’s east coast or are planning to fly over, check out our handy guide to the queer scene.
“Every film will confront queer culture with honesty, insight, and not infrequently, the great leveller, humour”
Australian Idol star Paulini and Love is Love singer Alfie Arcuri will headline the main stage.
“Young Indigenous and queer people have alarmingly high suicide rates. This is why I feel passionate about visibility”
“With the rise of hook-up apps, it seems easier to order in nowadays than stand around all night waiting for a stuffing”
“When people write things online like ‘masc for masc’ it can make men feel they need to change themselves – I think it’s important for your mental health to just be who you want to be”
“Sometimes you feel like you have to be the poster child for all things”
“After such a difficult 2017 with the postal survey, Carnival provided a great opportunity for everyone to come together and celebrate”
“I’ve been known to leap through the air and grab the bouquet when it gets thrown around – and I’ll tackle a bridesmaid for it”
