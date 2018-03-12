Melbourne pool to host first ever swim night for trans and gender diverse people
Some local trans people who haven’t been swimming since transition have expressed their excitement.
“I’m surprised about the furore but not surprised that those terms are there – we’ve got to move with the times”
“The fact that a bill like Paterson’s can even be considered proves what kind of assholes we have running this country”
“I pickled beetroot because it’s one thing that I’ve loved all my life – I mightn’t have always loved myself but I’ve always loved beetroot”
ACON’s Talk Touch Test breast screening campaign will receive $200,000 in funding from the Cancer Institute NSW.
Drawing on the results of the 2016 census, the former Labor party leader made the comments in a new video.
Guidelines have been launched to help sport clubs prevent discrimination against trans and gender diverse people.
One of the artists featured is Nicole Miller, a sistergirl from the Tiwi Islands north of Darwin.
According to a report teachers will be banned from a number of resources that were repackaged from the Safe Schools program.
Advocates in the LGBTI community championed the recognition of trans identities during the Senate’s recent public hearing on marriage equality in Melbourne.