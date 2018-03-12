Pauline Hanson attacks trans health spending in the military
The government has reportedly paid for 27 gender-related surgeries in the last five years.
The government has reportedly paid for 27 gender-related surgeries in the last five years.
“When I first came out in year nine I thought it was going to be a huge issue because this was a girls’ school and I was a boy”
GAVIN Walker was just four years old when his mother Sandy first had an inkling he might be trans.
FROM the moment we are born, the state intervenes to categorise us as “male” or “female”. A box is ticked by a doctor after examination …
A large donation on behalf of former PFLAG national spokeswoman Shelley Argent (pictured) has allowed Brisbane’s only specialised transgender clinic to remain open at a new location …