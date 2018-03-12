Trans weightlifter cleared to compete in Commonwealth Games
Officials have thrown out calls to have her banned.
The games will also feature a special pride venue for the LGBTI community.
“I’m surprised about the furore but not surprised that those terms are there – we’ve got to move with the times”
“If you want to express yourself and be covered in glitter when you come in, that’s fine – just as long as it’s not going to get on the furniture”
The venue will be a safe space for athletes and fans during the games.
The funding announcement follows news earlier this month of federal funding cuts to Indigenous sexual health in Queensland.
The couple were much-loved family men who loved RuPaul’s Drag Race.
With the establishment of a new support network today, the need for respectful and inclusive treatment of LGBTI police officers has been highlighted by a Gold Coast case where an apology was issued for homophobic vilification of a constable by a Senior Sergeant.
Following a bit of a dry spell of LGBTI festivals for the city, pride will return to the Gold Coast with a glittering bang in September with the inaugural Glitter Festival.
HIV testing just became a lot easier for the Gold Coast HIV Foundation Queensland (HIVFQ) and Queensland Positive People opened the doors to its latest RAPID clinic. …