Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy told to “die of AIDS” on social media
The openly gay athlete has highlighted the horrific homophobic abuse he’s received on social media.
The openly gay athlete has highlighted the horrific homophobic abuse he’s received on social media.
“I never saw a gay athlete kissing their boyfriend at the Olympics – I think if I had, it would’ve made it easier for me”
“In a relationship I am the man. As is the other man. I’m gay. Not trying to emulate a heterosexual relationship.”