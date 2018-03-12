Heavens Door to close
Another of Melbourne’s gay nightlife staples is to close along the once bustling Commercial Rd gay strip. Heavens Door will shut its doors after seven …
Another of Melbourne’s gay nightlife staples is to close along the once bustling Commercial Rd gay strip. Heavens Door will shut its doors after seven …
Another gay bar on Commercial Rd has shut its doors, leaving just two gay venues on the famous strip. The Star Observer understands Priscilla’s @ …
Photos: Ari Neubauer
Photos: Ari Neubauer
Photos: Ari Neubauer
Photos: Ari Neubauer
Photos: Ari Neubauer
Photos: Ari Neubauer
Now in it’s 17th year, the Lotus Awards — celebrating Melbourne’s gay Asian community — are on again in October. With prizes valued at more …
Commercial Rd gay club Heaven’s Door has won a three-year battle to extend its opening hours. Owner Brian Frewin told Southern Star he was thrilled …